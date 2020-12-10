From idea to reality

Aaron Boyles pilots a prototype boat, which he built, under the Southway Bridge on the Snake River on Wednesday afternoon. Boyles, a former Clarkston school teacher, used the early quarantine of 2020 to design the boat he had been envisioning in his head for years. He spent 500 hours building it out of fiberglass and carbon fiber with a foam core.

 August Frank/Tribune

Aaron Boyles pilots a prototype boat, which he built, under the Southway Bridge on the Snake River on Wednesday afternoon. Boyles, a former Clarkston school teacher, used the early quarantine of 2020 to design the boat he had been envisioning in his head for years. He spent 500 hours building it out of fiberglass and carbon fiber with a foam core.

Tags

Recommended for you