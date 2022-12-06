MOSCOW — After more than 20 years making use of the public ice rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds, a soft opening has people of all ages smiling ear to ear, gliding through the newest addition in Moscow: the Palouse Ice Rink, dubbed the “Happiest place on the Palouse.”
With a schedule booked with hockey practices for the youth and events like Science on Ice for kids, it seems like the new rink has been a missing piece of the puzzle for many residents on the Palouse.
Matt Johnson, owner/artist of the Moscow Tattoo Co., was one of a few volunteers out on the ice after years of helping with the creation of the ice rink, now part of the 42,000-square-foot building renamed the Parks Activity Recreation Center (PARC). The use for the rest of the PARC facility is still being determined.
The building went under renovations after the Palouse Ice Rink Board of Directors voted unanimously to sign the final real estate sales agreement for purchase of the former Northwest River Supplies building at 2009 S. Main St. in Moscow from Bill and Donna Parks, according to its website.
Johnson mentioned that the day they received the keys, that was the day he and various other volunteers started on demolition.
“I had my hands on every single part of the build here,” Johnson said.
That was two years ago. Now, being on the rink made it all worth it.
“It was emotional,” Johnson said after he first put on his hockey skates. “It’s been 16-hour days, nonstop for the past year.”
He mentioned that he is always looking for ways to do something outside of the tattoo shop and donating his time for this was “not a problem.”
Tim Spencer, a volunteer for Science on Ice, was also ice skating alongside his son, reflecting back to how far they’ve come with the new rink.
“We had an ice skating rink on the fairgrounds that was a three-quarters size rink in a tent,” Spencer said. “We couldn’t hold any hockey tournaments, but now we can; it’s going to be really cool.”
Although the skating rink was only open for a short time before kids trickled in for hockey practice, public skating will be available throughout the week before the grand opening Dec. 14. More information can be found on the rink’s website at palouseicerink.com.