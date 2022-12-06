MOSCOW — After more than 20 years making use of the public ice rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds, a soft opening has people of all ages smiling ear to ear, gliding through the newest addition in Moscow: the Palouse Ice Rink, dubbed the “Happiest place on the Palouse.”

With a schedule booked with hockey practices for the youth and events like Science on Ice for kids, it seems like the new rink has been a missing piece of the puzzle for many residents on the Palouse.

