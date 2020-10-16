Frolfing in the fall

Pete Caster/TribuneThe colors of changing leaves decorate the background as Trenton Sams, of Lewiston, tosses his disc toward the second hole at the Sunset Park disc golf course on a sunny Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. The nine-hole “frolf” course at the Lewiston park can be played free of charge.

