The first meeting of the year for the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grange Hall in Clearwater. The meeting will be followed by a covered-dish lunch.
The group is dedicated to the preservation of the 1800s supply road to the gold mining area around Elk City. All are welcome to join the group. Activities during the year include the maintenance of the museum in the Clearwater Grange Hall, and the Wagon Road Celebration in July in Clearwater, featuring a parade, raffles and food.
Volunteers are needed to organize and maintain these events. Questions may be directed to President Susanne Smith at (208) 925-4278.