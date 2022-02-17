Friends of Hospice will soon start accepting applications for its 2022 community grant cycle, the Palouse-based nonprofit organization announced this week.
Applications for grants will be accepted from March 1 through April 4. Not-for-profit organizations in Whitman, Latah and Asotin counties are encouraged to apply for a grant of as much as $5,000 to support new or existing programs focusing on terminally ill, palliative care or bereavement projects.
Previous grant recipients include Circles of Caring, Willow Center, Pullman Regional Hospital Palliative Care Program, and Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinic.
Organizations interested in applying are asked to contact Tricia Grantham at tricia.grantham@gmail.com.