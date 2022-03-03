CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting will be followed by a potluck lunch.
The Wagon Road Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring artifacts that tell the story of the old Wagon Road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies. The road runs from Clearwater to Elk City and is passable by high-suspension vehicle. A guided historic trip is offered every July.
The meeting and potluck are open to the public to discuss and plan activities this spring and summer.