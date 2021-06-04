CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clearwater Grange Hall.
The meeting will be followed by a covered-dish dinner. The Wagon Road Museum will also open at 11 a.m.; it tells the story of the Old Wagon Road that ran from Clearwater to Elk City for hauling supplies in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
All are welcome to join the committee to plan activities during the spring and summer. Wagon Road Days will be held June 17-18 in Clearwater, and a guided trip over the Old Wagon Road to Elk City will be included. A raffle for two pistols and a handmade quilt is also being held.