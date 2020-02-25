The last day for Nez Perce County voters to apply for mail-out absentee ballots for a series of elections next month is Friday, county Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks announced.
The elections, which include the Idaho presidential primaries for the Democratic, Republican and Constitution parties, are scheduled for March 10.
Absentee ballots must be applied for at the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Friday. The office is at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main St., Lewiston, and can be called at (208) 799-3020.
Voters who are unable to go to the polls on March 10 can vote in-person absentee through March 6 at the auditor’s office.
Besides the presidential primaries, there will also be school levy elections for the Culdesac, Genesee, Highland, Orofino and Kendrick school districts March 10.