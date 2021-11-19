Frei is always ready and willing to grow

Christine Frei comes from the tried-and-true belief that one should never stop learning.
That philosophy led Frei, 64, of Lewiston, to make the leap into a 20-year career with the Clearwater Economic Development Association, a nonprofit corporation that serves the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. As she clicks off the remaining weeks before she retires next month, Frei is already looking at new ways she can continue a lifelong love of learning.
Craig Clohessy: You’re retiring next month following years of service as executive director of CEDA. Would you describe your prior work history as a traditional path to a career in economic development and what led you to that career?
Christine Frei: I don’t know if there’s exactly a career path for economic development. I think in some ways it’s a path that you fall into. That’s certainly the case with me.
I had an opportunity to apply for a community development specialist position with Clearwater Economic Development Association. It seemed like a good fit for me and I applied and actually I found out that it was a world of lots of things to learn and I like to learn.
I’ve been learning every day since I started work with CEDA.
CC: What is CEDA’s mission?
CF: Our mission is to assist business and communities by acting as a conduit to needed resources. We focus on regional development, which means that we’re focusing on how to create a climate for healthy business activity. Our areas of responsibility really focus around industry sector development verses the individual business development.
CC: What would you say is CEDA’s greatest success during your 20 years with the association?
CF: One of the major turning points ... is the work that we were able to do with broadband. We had done a series of three different major planning projects to assess the needs of broadband out in the rural areas. Eventually it led to middle mile improvements, which provide the backbone for broadband services into our rural communities.
Middle mile is basically the infrastructure that’s needed to go from one community to another community and connect back out. I felt really proud of the work that we were doing and it really demonstrated the importance of planning. ... The Nez Perce Tribe and First Step Internet were recipients of two major federal awards that led to that. And without those planning documents it wouldn’t have happened.
I’m proud of the work that we’ve done so far and I think in the next few years with all the (federal) funding (recently approved by Congress) that we’ll see significant improvements in broadband.
The second area that I’m really proud of is the work that we’ve done in workforce development. We knew way before people started clamoring in the last few years about the challenges of finding people to work. It was very clear that in 2008 and 2009 that we were facing a big headwind because literally we don’t have enough people in our region for the jobs that we have available.
People feel like there is something wrong with the workforce and that isn’t the case. For one opening 30 years ago we would have 30 people apply and plenty of choices. Now it’s maybe two or three if you’re lucky who apply for a position.
We realized that we have a youth drain, so we started the Dream It. Do It. program to help students in our region and that includes our five counties (in Idaho: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce), along with Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties (in Washington). (We) help youth look at current opportunities that are around them. ... We also helped develop a skills development program for metal manufacturers. That was the most gratifying work that I’ve done in all my years with CEDA. It was called the Northwest Intermountain Metal Manufacturing Program and it helped rural communities get training in electronics and machining and computer aid and design drafting. CEDA was instrumental because of planning again and helping to get grants.
CC: What will you miss most about your days with CEDA?
CF: I’m fearful of letting go of a culture of learning. It’s now up to me. I was forced to learn things and now I have to work at continuing to learn in a new way. I honestly will really miss that. Also, I will really miss our staff because CEDA just has incredible people that work really hard and are mission-driven. I’m very proud of them.
CC: Your new passion is geology and rock collecting. How did you become involved in that?
CF: I think it’s hard to be in north central Idaho and not love the outdoors. We are in a very unique place. I think we underestimate how unique it is because of the plate systems and all of what’s transpired over the last billions of years — and we have incredible rock. I started noticing rock when I was little and just picking up rocks that I liked and I still do that.
The last few years ... I became very interested in the Missoula floods and the Bonneville floods and understanding just the power of the earth and what happens over a period of time to make what we see today.
Now I have more time to spend learning, so that’s what I’m hoping to do.
CC: What else do you plan to do with your pending free time?
CF: This next year my husband and I promised each other that we wouldn’t commit to any volunteer work except for the volunteer work of helping our son (in Oregon) get his business off the ground because he has a new business.
We’re going to be traveling, so we bought a camper and we’re headed out in March. Our first big trip out is going to be to Texas. We have a good friend who we met in the third grade. We’re going to go visit her and she’s going to show us Texas. Then we’re going to go over to North Carolina and Kentucky and then come home.
We’ll be traveling and spending more time with our children and helping them. We have four children: one here, one in Washington state, one in Oregon state and one in Michigan.
CC: Anything else you would like to add?
CF: CEDA is apolitical in a political environment. ... Now I’m looking forward to being able to speak on things that I haven’t been able to share because I wanted to honor CEDA and stay apolitical. You’ll probably see a few letters to the editor.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.