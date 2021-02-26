Special Olympic athletes Brandi Bibee (left), 16, hits the water while holding her nose as Evamae Dowd prepares for the rush of cold herself during the Special Olympics Washington Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge in Clarkston on Thursday. The polar plunge is one of the group’s biggest fundraisers, with Dowd raising $264 this year. The athletes have not been able to compete for about a year because of the pandemic, but have been making use of virtual games and a wellness heptathlon, which includes wellness goals, from exercise to drinking water and eating greens, to stay healthy during the pandemic.
