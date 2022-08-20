Freeman High shooter gets 40 years in prison

Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe speaks in court Friday for the first time since the 2017 shooting.

SPOKANE — Freeman school shooter Caleb Sharpe was sentenced to spend 40 years in prison Friday.

Sharpe will have to go before a sentencing review board prior to his release, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price ruled. The board will evaluate Sharpe’s likelihood to reoffend and his level of rehabilitation. With credit for time served, it will be 35 years before he can request release. Sharpe has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

