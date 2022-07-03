GRANGEVILLE — Eggs were splattered across the asphalt and fried under the hot sun Saturday in Grangeville. The parade that followed marched over shells and broken yolks, crushing them into powder and paste at the end of the ceremony.
This Fourth of July weekend, Grangeville celebrates the American holiday by hosting Border Days. The weekendlong celebration garners people from all around the Pacific Northwest. Started in 1911, the annual event is home to Idaho’s oldest rodeo and is characterized by its Super Egg Toss, street sports and more.
“(Border Days) brings a lot of revenue into our small community,” said Wade Peterson, president of the Grangeville Border Days Committee. “There’s a lot of family reunions and class reunions during the time of the event, so everybody gets back in touch with each other for a couple of days out of the year.”
On Saturday, 1,440 people attended to watch children sprint past finish lines, eggs fly through the air and the patriotic parade. Many came to support veterans, first responders and to celebrate freedom.
During the egg toss, crates of eggs were handed out to more than 1,000 participants. The game started out easy but grew competitive as the event drew out. People challenged themselves by hiking eggs like football players and tossing eggs over telephone wires that line the streets. The number of participants dwindled as the game became more difficult, and a sole winning team was crowned.
Garrett Dragonbourne and Scott Wilkins, of Portland, won the Super Egg Toss. To make sure the egg wasn’t boiled, the team cracked the egg by tossing it over the wire one last time, exploding yolk all over Dragonbourne.
Dragonbourne and Wilkins are brothers who have participated in Border Days since they were kids. They have family in Grangeville, and this year is the first they’ve participated together as adults. Dragonbourne said it feels gratifying to win; this is the first time they have won the Super Egg Toss.
The brothers both received plaques for winning, and attributed their success to Ted and Mary Wilkins.
Leander Robinson, an owner of Galaxy Sunglasses, said he has been vending at Border Days for 12 years. His store started selling sunglasses and hats by the port-a-potties and, since then, has worked its way up to a booth by the food trucks.
Robinson said he and his co-owner come from big families and try to keep their prices down so larger families can come out, buy mementos and enjoy the show. Border Days is one of the biggest events their company does; Robinson said the turnout is always great.
The Fourth of July is an important holiday to Robinson.
“In a way, to me, it’s our way of acknowledging the veterans and what they’ve done,” Robinson said. “It’s our way of celebrating the veterans besides Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Fellow veterans are just amazing.”
Tim and Dana Burnson have attended the event for two years after moving to Grangeville from the Seattle area. They said they decided to move because of the friendly atmosphere and small-town feel.
The Burnsons like taking their grandchildren out to see Border Days and keep coming back because the events are fun to watch. Rafe Burnson, Tim and Dana Burnson’s grandson, said he was most excited to see the egg toss and the parade.
To Tim, Fourth of July means honoring freedom, and he said Grangeville really celebrates its love for America.
Border Days events will continue through Monday. More information can be found at bit.ly/3NDuZhd.
