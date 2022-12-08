GRANGEVILLE — Snowmobilers wishing to use the Milner Trail that stretches from Mount Idaho to Florence in Idaho County will have full access to the route following the removal of a gate and gate posts that had been blocking the trail on private property.

Idaho County Commission Chairperson Skip Brandt said Wednesday that he received a call from Alan Lamm, who owns property along the Milner Trail and who has been the subject of controversy since erecting a gate across his property in September. Brandt said Lamm told him that he has instructed another neighbor to remove the gate posts, which is expected to be completed today or Friday.

