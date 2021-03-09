Qualifying residents in eastern Washington can get free online help with federal tax returns through the joint Washington State University and Whitworth University’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
The program is open to U.S. citizens and resident alien taxpayers with relatively uncomplicated tax returns. To qualify for the free assistance, individuals must generally earn $57,000 or less. The program is also a resource for taxpayers with disabilities or limited English-speaking abilities. All program volunteers are IRS certified.
The VITA program operates from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 3. Those interested can make appointments at www.wsuvita.site.