Area school districts and organizations will once again provide free meals into August through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer meal programs.
The weekday meals are provided at no charge to children 18 years old and younger.
“We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our community and feeding hungry kids,” said a news release from the Clarkston School District.
The Lewiston School District has three sites offering free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are located at McGhee Elementary School, 636 Warner Ave., Jenifer Middle School, 1213 16th St., and Sacajawea Middle School, 3610 12th St.
The programs at McGhee and Sacajawea will run through Aug. 14, while the one at Jenifer will go through Aug. 7.
In Clarkston, meals will be provided in a drive-through format. Pickup times at Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St., will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grantham Elementary School, 1253 Poplar St., will have meals available for pick up from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Both will run through Aug. 14.
Clarkston may change the time for pickup during the summer months depending on the needs of the community, stated the release.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley will also provide free meals.
Lunch will be provided at the Clarkston club, 1414 Highland Ave., from noon to 1 p.m.
The Lewiston Orchards club, located at 1021 Burrell Ave., and the Lewiston downtown location at Fenton Gym, 1203 Eighth Ave., will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All three locations will offer snacks from 4-4:30 p.m.
The meal services of the Boys and Girls Clubs will also run through Aug. 14.