Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Free Press is returning to its roots of local ownership.
Effective Sunday, ownership of the 133-year-old weekly newspaper is now with publisher Sarah Klement. Eagle Newspapers Inc., which has owned the Free Press for 38 years, announced the transaction this week.
“We are delighted that our family-owned company has found a community steward such as Sarah to carry on the Free Press’s tradition of quality journalism,” said Denny Smith, Eagle’s owner. “The Free Press will continue to provide independent coverage of the major news and topics affecting the people of Idaho County.”
Eagle’s president, Joe Petshow, said the dedicated staff members of the Free Press enable it to publish a quality newspaper on par or better than all others in Idaho and beyond.
“The Free Press is a result of continued hard work by Sarah and her staff,” Petshow said. “It’s a quality newspaper and a reflection of a quality community.”
Klement has served as Free Press publisher since October 2015, prior to which she served as sales representative since 2011 under prior publisher Andy McNab.
“I fell in love with this paper when I was 16,” Klement said. “The staff here is second to none. Some of them have been serving this community with quality journalism longer than I’ve been alive and, as owner, I will ensure that this paper is still providing quality journalism long after I’m gone.”
Klement is the daughter of Lance and Jennifer Holcomb of Grangeville. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 2008. She and her husband, Dean Klement, of White Bird, have three daughters.
The Idaho County Free Press was started by Aaron F. Parker in 1886, staying in local ownership until 1981. That year, Eagle Newspapers purchased the Free Press from owners Robert and Marilyn Stolley, who had operated the publication since 1973, following its sale from John L. Olmsted and Eugene Q. Olmsted, whose family had owned the paper since its 1924 purchase by E.M. “Pop” Olmsted.
Currently, the Free Press employs 10 people and produces both the weekly newspaper, as well as the Shopper.
Eagle Newspapers, which is headquartered in Salem, will continue to publish its three other Oregon newspapers in Polk County, Hood River and The Dalles, as well as newspapers, magazines and shoppers in Washington and Idaho. The company also owns a press plant in Salem.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Results vary in historic recount, margin narrowed in Rowe’s win
NEZPERCE — Learning as they went, a small team of four ladies tackled the intricate task of a formal recount for the Kamiah City Council election Tuesday morning. According to Lewis County Commissioner Greg Johnson, no one in the courthouse could remember ever having done a recount, adding historical precedence to the event.
Leaving little to no room for error, the original vote count for Stephen Rowe and Bob West for Kamiah City Council election Nov. 5 was 107-104, with Rowe in favor.
On Nov. 12, West requested a recount and shortly thereafter the ballots were sequestered. The recount took place Tuesday at the Lewis County Courthouse in Nezperce with similar, but not exact, results.
During the first recount, the tally resulted in a 105-105 tie between the two candidates.
In charge of the recount was Idaho Deputy Attorney General Robert Berry, who requested yet another recount. “If it turned out to be a tie again, do you have to have a re-vote, is that what you do?” asked West.
“No, I think you flip a coin,” Berry said.
“So is there a state statute for a coin toss?” asked Rowe, to which Berry produced an Idaho State code book that verified his response.
The coin toss was not necessary following the second recount of 106-104 in favor of Rowe.
The process took approximately an hour to complete and cost the county $250 with wages and mileage, as Berry did not charge for his services.
— Janene Engle, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Oakesdale’s first ruck run attracts crowd
OAKESDALE — Oakesdale’s first “Ruck for the Fallen: March for the Heroes”, a benefit 5K and 10K run/ruck, in which participants had the option to carry weighted rucksacks with pictures of late soldiers and first responders, was held Nov. 30.
An estimated 90 runners took part on the paved-road routes, which included people pushing strollers.
“We’ll have another one next year. We’re gonna do Steptoe Butte, if we can,” said event board member Sarah McKnight.
Participants were asked to make a donation to support the cause. Seed money was provided by private donations and support from local businesses.
“Our goal was to break even. We met that,” said Marietta Sisack, another board member. “We’ll do next year’s event in the fall.”
The Oakesdale debut was organized by the group led by Mitch Kriebel, a former Garfield/Belmont resident and master sergeant in the Army at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sisack is Kriebel’s mother.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday