Several businesses and volunteers are giving to those in need this holiday season.
For Thanksgiving, Waha Bar and Grill owner Cory James is serving meals at no cost for those who show up from 1-8 p.m. today at the restaurant, located at 40787 Waha Road.
“Everybody’s broke and a lot of people have no family,” he said. “We wanted to be a little light in a world that’s kinda dark and crazy right now.”
James said he’s cooking turkeys in a variety of styles including deep frying, smoking, roasting and barbecuing. The bar and grill will also have football games playing on the TV.
This is the third year he’s offered a free meal and last year James said about 100 people showed up. He plans to have a free meal for Christmas as well.
The Rogers family donated four turkeys and the rest are provided by James.
The Red Door Kitchen at First Christian Church in Clarkston will have a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, yams, stuffing and gravy.
The meal will be served from 4-6 p.m. at the church at 840 10th St. and is free to anyone.
The Salvation Army in Lewiston is offering Thanksgiving takeout meals from 11 a.m. to noon today. Mike Johnson of the Salvation Army said the organization has enough volunteers for the event.
For the Christmas holiday, registration is open for families to participate in Christmas Connection Toys for Tots and Angel Tree.
Christmas Connection registration is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 10 at the St. Vincent De Paul store 604 Second St., Clarkston. Families who want to register need to do so in person and provide identification (driver’s license, state ID card or social security card) for all family members in the home and bring proof of residency such as a utility or phone bill. It is open for residents in Anatone, Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Lapwai, Culdesac, Genesee, Colton and Uniontown. COVID-19 requirements at registration include social distancing, and masks are required.
Sharon Berry at St. Vincent De Paul said donations can be dropped off at both Clarkston and Lewiston stores. The group is seeking donations of new toys for infants to 15-year-olds and monetary donations.
Those who want to adopt a family can contact Berry or Betty Riebe at (509) 758-7061.
Donations can be mailed to Christmas Connection, St. Vincent De Paul, 604 Second St., Clarkston. Those who want to drop off donations at the Lewiston and Clarkston stores can mark donations for Christmas Connection and drop them off at the donation spots or leave monetary donations with cashiers.
Donations are taken all year round and if items are donated too late for this year they will be used for next year, Berry said.
Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Nez Perce County Fair Building, 1229 Burrell Ave. Volunteers and those picking up items should social distance and masks will be required. Only those who signed up should attend and those receiving donations must be registered.
Registration is also open for Angel Tree through the Salvation Army.
The group provides toy assistance for families with infants to 12-year-olds. To register, call (208) 746-9653 from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 3.
Those registering need to provide photo ID for all adults in the household and health insurance card, birth certificate or school verification for each child.
