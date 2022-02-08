NEZPERCE — Employees of Columbia Grain International will host a free lentil chili lunch at Coach’s Family Sports Bar in Nezperce from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. The free lunch is in conjunction with the company’s celebration of World Pulses Day. Several other locations around the country also will be holding free lunches featuring peas, beans and lentils.
Those who attend the free lunch will also have a chance to win a $50 gift card and the CGI Balanced Bushel Field to Feast Cookbooks based on bean and pulse recipes.
The lunch is an extension of CGI’s Community Giving Meals that bring crops grown by producers to the local communities to highlight what their farmers grow, how to cook with them and where these crops are exported worldwide.