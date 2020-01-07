ASOTIN — Asotin County officials said a free food pantry near Asotin City Hall has been temporarily closed until it meets all health district requirements.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Commissioner Chris Seubert said the board of health recently voted in favor of making sure food pantries in the community follow all rules and regulations, which affected the Asotin operation. The three county commissioners serve on the public health board.
Sometimes a board has to make unpopular decisions for the sake of public safety, Seubert said.
Commissioner Jim Jeffords said two free food pantries, one in Asotin and another near the Clarkston post office, were started by “people with good hearts who want to do kind things,” but problems arose when expired food, opened packages and other issues came to light.
When contacted after the meeting, Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Health District, said a “pop-up pantry” in Clarkston contained donated wild game, and the Asotin food cabinet contained some packaging that had already been opened and home-canned food items, which don’t meet safety requirements.
To reopen, organizers can submit a plan review to the health district, at a cost of $60, and go through the permitting process, Woodbury said.
“We’re not trying to make it more difficult to give hungry people food,” Woodbury said. “We just want it handled in a safe manner with the correct procedures in place.”
The Asotin County Food Bank has followed the proper steps and is a good place to donate food or share ideas on ways to help the less fortunate, Woodbury said.
Sundie Hoffman, a food safety regulator at the health district, said the needy population can be among the most vulnerable and deserve safe, quality food just like everyone else. It doesn’t help to donate food items that haven’t been properly vetted, she said.
Anyone who has questions about offering free meals or starting a food pantry should contact the health district, Hoffman said. Public health officials recently worked on a plan review submitted by a local church so it could serve free dinners on Wednesday nights.
Deputy City Clerk Tina Davidson, who spearheaded Asotin’s free food pantry, said she plans to meet with the health district today to determine the next steps to reopen the pantry on Cleveland Street.
“Hopefully we will have this resolved soon,” Davidson said.
In other county business:
The gavel was passed from Commissioner Brian Shinn to Jeffords, who was selected as chairman of the board of commissioners for 2020. Seubert will serve as vice chairman this year.
Lisa Webber, office manager for the prosecuting attorney, requested permission to begin advertising for a deputy prosecutor position that will be open March 1. Craig Watt has accepted a position with a private firm and his last day is Feb. 28, she said.
Seubert said he’s not sure the position needs to be filled immediately.
Shinn agreed, saying the county has received zero responses to ads for indigent defense. Four attorneys are now working in the prosecutor’s office, and only two public defenders have contracts with the county, he said.
In addition to the shortage of public defenders, the county’s Superior Court is operating with its judge on paid administrative leave and visiting judicial officials filling in the gaps.
“It may be wise to table this, for the time being, and see what unfolds in Superior Court,” Shinn said.
Before taking action on the request, the commissioners opted to schedule a public workshop with Prosecutor Ben Nichols to talk about “what makes sense.”
Sheriff John Hilderbrand told officials he met with the civil service commission Monday morning to establish an ongoing list for hiring corrections officers.
Nate Uhlorn, who was handling misdemeanor probation cases for the county, has taken another job, and Michael Grimm was moved into Uhlorn’s position at the Asotin County Jail, the sheriff said.
