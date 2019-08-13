Fox on the run

Why did the fox cross the road? To get out of traffic in the Lewiston Orchards, but also to find some shade, as high temperatures return this week after a cool, rainy weekend. For more weather information, see Page 6A.

 Tribune/Barry Kough

