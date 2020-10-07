Bubba Bly, 4, looks back as his best friend, Dusty Sanders, 8, prepares to throw some bread to a large group of geese in the Lewiston Levee Pond nearby the Railroad Bridge on Tuesday. The two came up with the idea of feeding ducks on Monday and talked about nothing else after that, even chanting “ducks, ducks, ducks” as they drove over in the car, said Whitney Flagg, Bly’s guardian.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.