Bubba Bly, 4, looks back as his best friend, Dusty Sanders, 8, prepares to throw some bread to a large group of geese in the Lewiston Levee Pond nearby the Railroad Bridge on Tuesday. The two came up with the idea of feeding ducks on Monday and talked about nothing else after that, even chanting “ducks, ducks, ducks” as they drove over in the car, said Whitney Flagg, Bly’s guardian.

