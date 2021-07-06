Nate Paasch, left, Reni Van Leuven, center, and Chase Braun spent part of Monday cleaning up debris left over from the street fireworks show their neighbors put on Sunday night on Third Street in Clarkston. Paasch and Van Leuven, who live across the street from where the fireworks were being set off, said they had an understanding with their neighbors that they would clean up since their neighbors provided the Independence Day show. The Asotin County Fire District No. 1 announced on its Facebook page Monday that there were no fires related to fireworks in the county or the city of Asotin, where personal fireworks were banned. In Lewiston, which also had a ban, there was just one fire related to fireworks, said Fire Chief Travis Myklebust, and it burnt just a 1-foot-by-1-foot area in the Orchards. “People were very good following the fireworks ban,” Myklebust said.
