Four COVID-19 deaths were reported by regional health officials Friday, including the youngest person yet to die of the illness in Nez Perce County.
Statistics posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Friday showed that a Nez Perce County man in his 30s died of the virus. There have been two other people in their 30s in north central Idaho who have died of COVID-19; one was a Latah County woman who died last fall and the other was a Clearwater County man who died this summer.
The other deaths Friday included two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s. One lived in Nez Perce County and the other in Latah County.
Whitman County also reported a death Friday. No details about the person were provided.
Health officials also reported 115 new cases Friday. Whitman County had the most on the day with 36.
Nearly 90 percent of Washington State University employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 and student levels are even higher, according to a news release Friday from the university.
The release also indicates virus infection rates on the Pullman campus in particular have declined dramatically compared to a year ago.
Under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate, all state employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or have an approved exemption for documented medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs. Those who don’t meet the requirements will be prohibited from engaging in work for the state of Washington, including public universities.
Preliminary compliance figures are available because WSU employees were required to verify their vaccine status by Oct. 4 to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Students faced a Sept. 10 deadline for verifying their vaccination status or applying for a medical or religious exemption. Those who fail to comply will be prohibited from enrolling for the coming spring semester.
The Friday news release indicated 88 percent of the approximately 10,000 full- and part-time WSU employees systemwide were vaccinated. As for students, vaccination rates at each of WSU’s five physical campuses were higher than 95 percent. The Pullman and Spokane campuses top the list at 98 percent.
The Lewiston School District reported three new COVID-19 cases Friday. The three infections were among students at Orchards Elementary, Sacajawea Middle School and Lewiston High.
The school district now has 12 active cases among students and six active cases among staff.