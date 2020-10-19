Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune. It was held from Sunday’s paper because of space limitations.
———
MCCALL — A new four-story building in downtown McCall at the intersection of Second and Park streets could feature a hostel, apartments and retail space, all while harvesting renewable wind and solar energy.
Members of the McCall Area Planning and Zoning Commission last week heard preliminary plans for a mixed-use building at 901 S. Second St. just north of the McCall Public Library proposed by Bill Sifford, of McCall.
No decisions on the proposal were made during the meeting, which was a chance for Sifford to air his plans to the commission prior to filing a formal application.
No date has been set for the P&Z to consider a formal application for the proposal.
Sifford, who bought the property in 2014, told commissioners he hopes to put his “footprint on McCall” by building an “applied science building” focused on renewable energy.
Possible energy sources include solar panels and small wind turbines atop the building, along with turbines in gutter downspouts to generate electricity from snowmelt, Sifford said.
“These are just a few of the things that I’d like to see brought into McCall,” he said. “I may be dreaming ... but it very well could develop some national attention and bring people into town.”
Current plans call for the four-story building to include over 12,000 square feet of indoor space, plus several outdoor balconies and a rooftop deck totaling about 5,900 square feet.
The first floor of the building would include a lobby area for the hostel, public restrooms, an elevator and rented out retail space for up to three businesses.
The second floor of the building would feature two handicapped accessible hotel rooms, along with four bunkhouses containing a total of about 16 beds.
The hotel rooms would have private bathrooms, while hostel guests would share public restrooms for men and women, which each would include two showers.
An outdoor seating deck, community laundry room, kitchen and dining area would all be shared by second floor guests.
The shared kitchen could serve as an ideal space to host culinary classes and events, Sifford said.
The third and fourth floors would each include two apartments with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and private balconies.
Outdoor storage lockers would be built into the design for apartment tenants to store equipment like snowboards, skis and bicycles.
Sifford told commissioners he is unsure if he would rent or sell the four units on the third and fourth floors.
A stairwell and elevator would access the 3,300-square-foot roof deck, which would include seating shaded by awnings to mount solar cells and wind turbines.
The rooftop deck would be about 45 feet off the ground, but an awning that the wind turbines and solar cells would be mounted to could exceed the city’s 50-foot height limit.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Firefighters honored for 2019 McCall blast rescue
MCCALL — Two McCall Fire & EMS firefighters have been nationally recognized for their heroics following a 2019 propane explosion in McCall.
Firefighters Jon Metz and Jason Beck were awarded the 2019 Michael O. McNamee Award of Valor by Firehouse Magazine, a nationwide industry magazine.
The award “reflects a larger mission about what it means to be brave in the face of danger” and is named after a former chief of the fire department in Worcester, Mass., the magazine said.
Beck and Metz credited leadership at McCall Fire, community support and fellow firefighters.
“This award reflects on ‘we,’ not ‘me,’” said Metz, who spent five years with McCall Fire before leaving for the Nampa Fire Department in January.
“The award signifies what a tremendous group of men and women we have at the department willing to sacrifice for the safety of our community,” said Beck, a 13-year veteran of the department.
Fire Chief Garrett de Jong commended Beck and Metz for their “selfless actions” and said he is humbled to lead firefighters who will “very literally lay their life on the line to save other people.”
Beck and Metz were parked in an ambulance outside of Albertsons on March 17, 2019, when they rushed to the scene of a smoke plume they saw rising from the east side of McCall.
The home of Jonathan “Rob” Field at 910 Fairway Drive had just been obliterated by an explosion after propane pooled in a crawl space and ignited, instantly killing Field and critically injuring his granddaughter, Bella Field.
Upon arrival, Metz and Beck heard Bella Field’s screams coming from behind a 46-foot-wide wall of flames reaching as high as 20 feet that engulfed the home shortly after the blast.
The pair immediately suited up in protective equipment and ran toward the direction of the screams.
After their first entry attempt failed, Beck and Metz rushed around the side of the house through flames and saw Field in the basement buried up to her neck in burning rubble.
The pair descended about 15 feet down into the basement to begin freeing Field from the debris, using their bodies to shield her from the intense heat and warding off flames with a 2.5-gallon water-powered fire extinguisher.
Once Field was freed from the debris, Beck and Metz worked to get her out of the basement with assistance from Capt. Jake Class of McCall Fire, who helped pull Field over two five-foot concrete walls.
Obstacles along the way included a 30-foot-tall snowbank littered with flaming debris and about a quarter-mile-long hike to position Field for transport in an air ambulance at the McCall Golf Course clubhouse.
Field had made significant progress toward a projected full recovery, but “unexpectedly” died in May, according to a fundraising campaign setup by her mother to help pay for medical bills. No cause of death was listed.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday