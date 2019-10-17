ASOTIN — Four people facing gross misdemeanor charges in connection with an Aug. 31 helicopter crash in the Snake River have pleaded innocent as their cases continue in Asotin County District Court.
Pilot Alexander J. Jobe, 43, of Sammamish, and his passenger, Lewis G. Weiss, 45, of Duvall, reportedly did not contact police after the incident. They are both charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Their wives, Mary G. Jobe, 42, and Josephine F. Weiss, 43, are both charged with making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
They have all hired attorneys and their cases were continued Wednesday. None of the defendants appeared in person before Judge Tina Kernan.
Josephine Weiss, who is represented by attorney Scott Chapman, of Lewiston, is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Nov. 6.
The next court date for Lewis Weiss, who is represented by Clarkston attorney Neil Cox, is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 13.
“We plan to file a motion to dismiss,” Cox said Wednesday.
Mary Jobe is represented by attorney Julie Twyford, of Spokane, and her next appearance is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 13. Alexander Jobe has retained Seattle attorney Jeffrey Kradel and has a motion hearing set for Dec. 4.