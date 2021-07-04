GRANGEVILLE — Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 95 south of here.
The mishap occurred just past noon at milepost 234, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
A Honda Pilot driven by Alicia Panzer, 20, of Meridian, was northbound when she crossed the center line and collided with a 2021 Chevy Silverado, driven by Payton Hall, 24, of Ogden, Utah, the ISP said.
Panzer, Hall and Steven Guillette, 58, of Pocatello, a passenger in the Silverado, were transported by ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. A second passenger in the Silverado, Calie Guillette, 25, of Pocatello, was transported to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours.
The investigation is ongoing.