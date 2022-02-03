Health officials in north central Idaho announced four more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total for the week to eight.
The deaths announced Wednesday included two in Clearwater County and one apiece in Latah and Nez Perce counties, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. The deaths were all among men, with two in their 60s, one in his 80s and one in his 90s.
On Monday, the Idaho North Central District also reported four deaths, and Whitman County added one death.
Wednesday’s report of new cases continued a recent downward trend, with 148 reported in north central Idaho and 164 reported in southeastern Washington.
The recent omicron variant surge in the region seemed to spike in January, when there were 6,760 new cases reported in the eight-county area. That is the largest amount of cases the area has seen in a single month, breaking the record of 4,026 cases in November 2020.
But this surge hasn’t been as deadly so far, with 15 deaths reported in January. The most deaths of the pandemic came during the delta variant surge in the fall, when there were 60 deaths in September and 61 deaths in October.