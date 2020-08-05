There were four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the north central Idaho on Tuesday, a sharp decline over Monday’s 15 cases.
The Public Health – North Central Idaho District reported that all four cases were in Nez Perce County. Three were females and one was male. Each is in a different age group, with one younger than the age of 10, one in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 50s, according to the district.
District public health nurse Tara Macke said all four of the people with newly confirmed infections are recovering at home.
Monday saw the district’s largest single increase reported to date during the coronavirus pandemic. Ten of those cases were in Latah County, four in Nez Perce County and one in Idaho County.
No new cases were reported in Asotin, Whitman or Garfield counties in Washington on Tuesday.