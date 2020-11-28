Eighty new cases and four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in north central Idaho on Friday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District was the only agency in the region to update its numbers online on the day after Thanksgiving.
The new deaths included a woman in her 40s from Nez Perce County, who is the youngest person to have died from COVID-19 in the five-county region of the health district. The other three included a woman in her 60s from Nez Perce County, a woman in her 70s from Lewis County and a woman in her 90s from Latah County.
There were 29 new cases and one probable case reported Friday in Nez Perce County, 18 new and two probable cases in Latah County, 13 confirmed and three probable cases in Idaho County, nine confirmed and three probable cases in Clearwater County and two confirmed cases in Lewis County.
The health district has seen a total of 5,354 cases since March 24.
Of those cases, 2,592 are considered open, or active, 2,717 individuals have recovered, and 45 people have died.
Since the start of the pandemic, Nez Perce County has seen 2,233 cases, Latah County has had 1,679 cases, Idaho County has had 757, Clearwater County has had 496 and Lewis County has seen 189 cases.
The southeastern Washington counties of Asotin, Whitman and Garfield have reported a total of 36 deaths, which results in a total of 81 COVID-19 deaths in the eight-county region.
Several long-term care facilities in north central Idaho added more COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, according to Friday’s weekly update compiled by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Wedgewood Terrace and Royal Plaza of Lewiston appeared on the report for the first time with 19 and 10 cases respectively.
Other area facilities on the report were Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston, which added seven cases (73 total) and one death (four total); Lewiston Transitional Care, 17 cases (51 total); Life Care Center of Lewiston, five cases (78 total); Pleasant Valley Shelter Home of Lewiston, five cases (nine total); Brookdale Lewiston, one case (six total); Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village, one case (17 total); Aspen Park of Cascadia of Moscow, five cases (eight total); Grangeville Health and Rehab Center, 11 cases (37 total); Meadowlark Homes of Grangeville, two cases (16 total); Clearwater Health and Rehab of Cascadia of Orofino, one case (three total); and Brookside Landing of Orofino, one case (three total).