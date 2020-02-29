Next week, just days after celebrating her fourth birthday, Sarah Broemmeling will take the wheel as a legally licensed driver in the state of Washington.
Folks who just choked on their morning coffee after reading that sentence probably forgot that today is Leap Day, that special bonus day in February that only comes along every four years. And ages for Earthlings, of course, are counted by how many trips they’ve made around the sun.
So as a Leap Baby, Broemmeling has only had four official “birth days,” even though she’s been around for 16 full orbits. And she’s completed driver’s education, so everyone can hopefully relax.
Except for her parents, Jessica and Brian Broemmeling, of Clarkston, that is.
“I like to say that I wish she was 64, because when she’s 64 she’ll be 16,” Jessica Broemmeling joked. “And I would prefer she drive then, not now.”
Broemmeling has no such concerns, and visibly perked up at the thought of taking the wheel. But being born on Feb. 29 has been a mixed bag over the years. This year is pretty much all good, with the festivities kicking off Friday night with a surprise party at her favorite pizza place in Clarkston that included the fulfilment of her biggest birthday wish: a new-to-her car that she can’t wait to drive to Clarkston High School on Monday morning.
And even though that dream is now a reality, Broemmeling still would like to have someone who shares the ups and downs of having a birthday that only rolls around every four years.
“That would be cool because they’d probably understand,” she said. “The question I get asked every year by 20 people is, ‘Which day do you prefer to celebrate on?’ And it’s really hard to answer. I guess it depends on the day and what we’re doing that day, so they’d probably understand that question.”
Jessica Broemmeling understands. In the “off years,” as the family calls them, they celebrate on Feb. 28 because her birthstone is amethyst. One full year between birthdays actually falls on March 1, however, and that day feels right to her.
“So to me, it’s more March 1 because she was still in my stomach on Feb. 28,” Jessica said.
There was one boy Broemmeling knew in kindergarten who shared her rare birthday.
“We actually got interviewed for our school, and it was on the bulletin,” Broemmeling said. “Then he moved. But I remember him having the same birthday because of the interview.”
Broemmeling was featured in the Lewiston Tribune 12 years ago, along with some of her fellow Leap Babies, all of varying ages. Back then, Jessica had mixed feelings about only being able to celebrate her oldest daughter’s birthday on the actual day every four years.
“I think the only thing that’s changed since then is that as she’s gotten older, her Leap Day birthday is more special because she gets it,” Jessica said. “She has lots of friends, so we make a bigger deal out of it.”
And Broemmeling confirmed that her friends get into the four-year build-up right along with her.
“This year they’re really excited to celebrate on my actual birthday,” she said.
Next year, it will be back to the usual questions of which day she’ll celebrate.
“She’ll get happy birthday wishes on the 28th, and she’ll get happy birthday wishes on the first,” Jessica said. “And we roll with it.”
