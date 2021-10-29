Four candidates are running for two four-year council seats in the city of Culdesac, including one incumbent and one former city councilor.
Incumbent LaVonne Davis is running for a third term on the city council (fellow incumbent James Johnson is not running for reelection). Former Councilor Kathryn Bomar has thrown her hat back into the ring, and newcomers William Vorrasi and Mitchell Wilson round out the slate.
LaVonne Davis (incumbent)
Age: 80
Education: High school equivalence
Employment: Retired, manages a bar in Culdesac
Political experience: Two terms on Culdesac City Council
Years lived in Culdesac: Seven
Family: Long term relationship, four children
Why are you running?: I am running for reelection because I enjoy my fellow councilors on the board and doing this kind of work, and I sometimes get a chance to voice my opinion. I’d like to see something done with the trailer court in town — there are a lot of trailers that need to be cleaned up, and I’m afraid it has become a fire hazard. I would welcome further work with the owner to achieve this goal.
Kathryn Bomar
Age: 75
Education: Trade school for dental assistants
Employment: Retired dental assistant and teachers aide, also ran the food bank in town
Political experience: Previous member of Culdesac City Council for eight years, previous member of the Culdesac School Board
Years lived in Culdesac: 20
Family: Widow, two children
Why are you running?
I want to serve the community and give back. I was asked to run by a couple of people who knew there were openings on the council, and they knew that I got very involved in the community when I served on the council before.
William Vorrasi
Age: 42
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Biblical studies, in progress
Employment: Pastor at Culdesac Community Church, and help run the food bank
Political experience: None
Years lived in Culdesac: One
Family: Married, one child
Why are you running?
Several people came to me and asked if I would pray about running. I did, and decided I would. I just want to be able to serve and help out the community. I don’t have a personal agenda, I just want to help make Culdesac a better place. I don’t have anything against the other candidates, so I’m just here to serve and better the community any way I can.
Mitchell Wilson
Age: 38
Education: Bachelor’s degree in web design and development
Employment: Management information systems director for Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises
Political experience: None
Years lived in Culdesac: Three
Family: Long-term relationship, three children
Why are you running?
I really just felt like I needed to be more involved in what’s going on in town, and I thought getting onto City Council would be a good way to do that. Instead of just poking and prodding, I want to jump right in with both feet and sink or swim. I want to find out what the town wants before I set any goals.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.