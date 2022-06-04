A foul ball comes down as Mike Adam, with his glove outstretched, looks to catch it Thursday during game 19 of the Avista NAIA World Series between Lewis-Clark State College and Southeastern at Harris Field in Lewiston. The Thursday championship game was put on hold after a storm came through, and play was resumed Friday morning, when Southeastern defeated Lewis-Clark State 11-5 to become the 2022 NAIA champions.
