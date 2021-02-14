Leah Cochran always knew she wanted a family of her own, but she couldn’t have predicted that adoption would be her sole answer.
Now, Cochran and her husband, Chad, of Lewiston, plan to adopt their fifth child next month.
“I wanted to have one biological child and then wanted to adopt a child,” Cochran said. “When (in vitro fertilization) didn’t work out, we found out about our first son and we (decided to forgo treatment) to give that baby a home, because he needed one.”
Their first child was welcomed into their family in 2013 through a private adoption. Then they adopted a 5-year-old boy through the foster care system in 2018.
The Cochrans recently welcomed their first daughters into their family in January when they adopted two siblings. The sisters were originally placed in their home through the foster care system for a short-term stay after parental rights were terminated, but became an integral part of the family.
Their next adoption, scheduled for March, will be of a boy who has been in their home through the foster care system for about 2½ years. Typically, when parental rights are terminated, biological family members are first in line for adoption, but Cochran said the boy has no family members left.
“We wanted four kids, but you know, we’re at five now,” she said of the children, who are between the ages of 2 and 9. “It’s never calm here.
“We’ve talked about how many more we want at this point, and it’s definitely a possibility to adopt more.”
The Cochrans have fostered around a dozen children and plan to foster more. The ultimate goal of foster care, she said, is reunification, or getting the original family safely back together, but sometimes that isn’t possible. If parental rights are terminated, kids in the foster care system are cleared for adoption.
Cochran, 38, works full time, but is also a part-time peer mentor for the foster care system through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She helps answer questions from families interested in fostering a child and provides support throughout the process.
There’s a huge need for more foster families in the area, she said, and she encourages anyone with “room in their homes and in their hearts” to look into the process.
In total, there were 78 licensed foster parents in Region 2 during federal fiscal year 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Annual Progress and Services Report. The region includes Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties. Statewide, there were 1,274 licensed foster families.
The number of children in the foster care system in Region 2 was not available, but during state fiscal year 2020, the department placed 1,173 children into foster care in Idaho. In all, there were 2,933 children in foster care statewide during fiscal year 2020.
The experience as a foster family has been a rewarding one for the Cochrans. The family has been able to watch kids find a temporary safe haven, while parents, who often are going through “the worst time in their life after losing their child,” overcome obstacles to become fit parents.
“It hasn’t always been an easy journey by any stretch of the imagination,” Cochran said. “It’s really, really hard sometimes, but it’s been a huge blessing.”
