The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office announced a new program Thursday that offers foster care for the pets of domestic violence victims.
According to a news release, victims of domestic violence sometimes remain with their abuser out of concern for their pets.
Under the new program, they will have a safe place to take their pets when they decide to leave an abusive situation and work with the YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston on housing.
The pets can remain in confidential temporary foster care for up to 30 days at no charge.
Foster care providers are fully vetted to ensure pet safety and security, according to the news release.
The prosecutor’s office created the program in conjunction with the YWCA and the Idaho Animal Rescue Network.
Those who would like more information on the program or who need help leaving an abusive relationship may call the YWCA at (208) 743-1535.