Walla Walla Community College will hold a virtual public forum at 1 p.m. Monday to solicit feedback on its only presidential candidate.
The board of trustees has announced it is considering acting President Chad Hickox for the role.
The forum will be held through Zoom because of Washington’s stay-at-home order.
Anyone who wants to submit a question to Hickox can do so by emailing collegecommunications@wwcc.edu before 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be no live cameras and the chat feature will be disabled during the Zoom forum.
Comments and feedback regarding Hickox’s qualifications can be submitted through the college’s website, www.wwcc.edu, before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The feedback will be shared with the board.
Hickox was named the acting president after WWCC President Derek Brandes resigned in March, citing health concerns. Brandes died in April after a battle with lung cancer.
Hickox has 24 years of experience in higher education. He also has 12 years of experience as a community college administrator and spent two years at WWCC as vice president/provost.
Those who want to join the Zoom meeting can go online to zoom.us/j/92116817906 or call (253) 215-8782 and enter the meeting ID number 92116817906.