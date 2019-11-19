MOSCOW — The Moscow School District Board of Trustees has scheduled a forum-style special meeting tonight to address concerns about efforts to implement mastery-based education throughout the district.
Mastery-based education seeks to emphasize a student’s “mastery” of a given subject rather than a cumulative score based on overall performance. Hallmarks of the system include replacement of the traditional letter grade with a 1-through-4 grading system and the ability for students to retake tests and redo assignments.
School board officials said the meeting, set for 6-8 p.m. today in the Moscow High School Auditorium, will begin with a 30-minute presentation from administrators followed by an open comment period. Discussion will be moderated by Coeur d’Alene School District Superintendent Steve Cook.
Moscow School District Zone 5 Trustee Brian Kennedy said the goal of the meeting is to provide an avenue for increased communication, to clear up misunderstandings and “recognize we are all in this for the best interest of students.”
Kennedy was appointed to the school board about a year ago when elected Trustee Martha Schmidt stepped down because of a conflict of interest, as her daughter was hired as a teacher at Moscow Middle School.
Kennedy said the idea of mastery-based learning has been in the planning and implementation process for four or five years, and that until now there has not been a lot of public input.
While Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey acknowledged there is need to clear up confusion over certain aspects of the new system’s efficacy and implementation, he said the district has made efforts to keep the stakeholder community informed about the shift.
Kennedy said the key to clearing up misunderstandings about mastery-based education will require what he termed “shared responsibility.”
“At every school board meeting I’ve been to, we have discussed (mastery-based education),” Kennedy said. “The district, for its part, has the responsibility to communicate what is going on, and the public has the responsibility to be engaged ... to show up to board meetings.”
Chief among the concerns voiced by parents and other stakeholders are that allowing students to retake tests and assignments negatively affects student motivation and that ambiguity surrounding the numbered grading system has led to fewer students receiving top marks. There has been confusion over how the new system translates to GPAs and other metrics valuable for college placement.
Parent Sheila Heyns said many are concerned that a mastery-based system is the wrong fit for their students, saying she has heard of instances where previously 4.0 GPA students now earn 3s and feel helpless to improve the score.
“I’ve heard reports of parents saying that their students are anxious, students are confused, students are actually becoming lazy or lethargic because they can retake the test whenever they want to,” Heyns said. “That’s not the kind of discipline and educational climate that many of the parents want for their children, so we want the opportunity to have those kinds of concerns addressed.”
Bailey said the district is working on ways to fine-tune the process for redoing assignments by perhaps limiting the number of tries a student has or requiring a student to outline a plan for improving their grade before they can try again. He said the district also is working to bring letter grades back to the middle school level in such a way that it illustrates how this numbered system corresponds with more traditional metrics of success.
Bailey said while Moscow may be one of the better-performing school districts in the state, educators in the district were still finding that even high-performing graduating seniors were missing important skills and knowledge, what Bailey refers to as “building blocks,” that allow them to more seamlessly enter a college environment. He said ideally, these missing pieces would be more visible and thus easier to minimize under the new system.
“What we’d actually be able to say (is), ‘As you can see on this reporting system, your child has these standards at proficient or better, but here’s one area that they need work on,’” he said. “That gives a parent a better opportunity to help their student (and) it gives the student a better understanding of knowing what areas they need to continue to work on.”
The Moscow Education Association, which represents certified and classified staff in the district, sent a news release to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Saturday which stated, “MEA members see firsthand the challenges, rewards and pitfalls of Mastery-Based Learning and Standards-Based Grading.”
The release indicated that some members’ concerns have “not been heard or have been dismissed without justification.”
“MEA believes the professional experience of our membership is a critical voice that must be heard, respected, and strongly considered in any decision involving the instruction and well-being of the students we teach,” the release stated.
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.
The Moscow School District Board of Trustees released these ground rules for the open comment period during tonight’s special meeting.
l Speakers should identify who they are and who they represent.
l Discourse will be civil.
l No personnel or student issues will be discussed.
l Everyone who wishes to speak will be given a chance to speak before having others speak a second time.
l Because of the amount of speakers and time constraints, speakers are asked to limit initial comments to 3 minutes.
l Be respectful.
l When bringing forward a concern, speakers are asked to bring forward a possible solution.
l Answers to questions will not be provided; this is an information-gathering session.