PULLMAN — The Pullman Young Professionals will host a city council candidate forum from 6-8 p.m. today at the Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd.
Participating candidates include Francis Benjamin, Chris Johnson, Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks. Benjamin is running against Macoll for an at-large position. Johnson is running against Parks to represent Ward 1.
Information on the proposed bond for a new electronic health care records system and construction of a new outpatient facility at Pullman Regional Hospital will be presented.