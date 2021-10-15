Forum at the fairgrounds

A yellow card is raised to indicate to Lewiston City Councilor John Pernsteiner that he has 30 seconds left for his opening statement in support of retaining the current form of city government as Joe Gish, a supporter of switching to a strong mayor model, listens during a forum Thursday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston. The forum, organized by the pro-strong mayor group SMART, opened with a debate and questions from the audience about Proposition 1, followed by a forum for the three mayoral candidates — Wilson Boots, Bob Blakey and Dan Johnson.
