Former WSU provost takes post in New Mexico

PULLMAN — Former Washington State University Provost Mitzi Montoya has been selected as the new dean of the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management.
In 2019, WSU hired Montoya as provost and executive vice president following a nationwide search. She left the post after less than two months for a faculty position in WSU’s Carson College of Business.
Montoya and WSU said at the time that the move to faculty was a mutual decision between her and WSU President Kirk Schulz.
Internal emails have since surfaced in which Montoya describes receiving sexist performance reviews and resistance from other administrators as she sought to streamline decision making in the university system.
In February, WSU hired a law firm to review how Montoya was treated, including allegations of gender bias and any “improper influence or pressure” surrounding the decision to end her appointment as provost. That investigation is ongoing.
Montoya reached a settlement with WSU providing a one-year transition period with a $460,000 salary, as well as a recommendation letter signed by Schulz.
Montoya will take the reins of UNM’s Anderson School at its Albuquerque campus July 1.