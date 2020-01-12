Connie Saylor Johnson, a teacher, wilderness ranger and guide who disappeared from a hunting camp in 2018, was posthumously given a national wilderness award from the U.S. Forest Service.
The award cited Saylor Johnson for “educating the public about the wilderness during her 13 years with the Forest Service as a wilderness ranger and 11 years during retirement as a full-time volunteer.” The Connie G. Myers Wilderness Education Leadership Award was presented during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in December.
Saylor Johnson, who lived in Nezperce, disappeared from a hunting camp where she was working as a cook in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area in October 2018. An extensive search by several local, state and federal agencies failed to turn up any clues about her disappearance, although her dog, Ace, did return to the Moose Creek Ranger Station about three weeks later.
Cheryl Probert, supervisor of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, said during a celebration of life ceremony last summer that Saylor Johnson loved the wilderness, hard work, good people “and just about any mule.”
“Her persona, a self-sufficient lady, tough as nails and sharp as a tack, made all of us around her want to be better,” Probert said. “She made decisions about what is and isn’t allowed in wilderness areas. Connie was a force in life and she remains a force of life in death. She is out there protecting the wilderness she loves through the people she has touched and trained forever.”