SPOKANE — A former two-term Spokane County treasurer who’s pushed libertarian policies in the past will run as a Republican for the congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
Rob Chase filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday to run for the 5th Congressional District seat.
The Spokesman-Review said he is the third candidate to declare candidacy. McMorris Rodgers has said she will seek a ninth term on Capitol Hill. Democrat Chris Armitage is also running for the eastern Washington seat.
This will be the second congressional run for Chase. He had previously run as a Libertarian in 2002 against Republican Rep. George Nethercutt, earning 5 percent of the primary vote that year.