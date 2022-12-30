SPOKANE — A judge last week sentenced a 25-year-old former Spokane Children’s Theatre employee to 16 months behind bars for a felony charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Galen T. Myers was charged with kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old actress in 2019 before pleading guilty Nov. 1 to the lesser communication charge as part of a plea agreement.

Tags

Recommended for you