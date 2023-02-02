GRANGEVILLE — The former chairperson of the Mountain View School District made an initial appearance in Magistrate Court here Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft.
Rebecca J. Warden, 44, who has since moved to Washington, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps, of Grangeville.
According to an affidavit of probable cause by Idaho County Sheriff’s Sgt. Keith Olsen, Warden admitted to her employer that she had been taking money from the business and using it for her personal purposes in direct payments and credit card accounts. The alleged activity took place between 2016 and November 2022 when the owner of the business, Eric Forsmann, confronted Warden.
Forsmann said in the affidavit he had not authorized any of the personal payments Warden allegedly made to her own accounts. According to the affidavit, Warden admitted the alleged thefts to Forsmann and offered to pay him back.
Warden was arrested Jan. 13 in Ellenburg, Wash., and posted bond for her release from jail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. March 2.
The case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Warden was first elected to the school board in May 2013 and was defeated for reelection in 2021.