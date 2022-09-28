Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger has filed an appeal regarding his rape conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Von Ehlinger has maintained his innocence after a 12-person jury unanimously found him guilty of raping a legislative intern last year. Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon in August sentenced the former Lewiston lawmaker to a total of 20 years in prison, with at least eight years fixed. He won’t be eligible for parole until 2030.

