———
OROFINO — Thomas Patrick Hayes, 41, formerly of Orofino and recently of Post Falls, was one of two helicopter pilots involved in a fatal helicopter crash on the Salmon River the afternoon of July 21. He was an Orofino High School graduate, and the son of Tim Hayes, of Orofino, and Becky Hovey, of Lewiston.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the other pilot killed in the crash was Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska. The men were flying a CH-47D Series Chinook helicopter at the time of the crash. Both were employees of ROTAK Helicopter Services, decorated veterans and highly experienced pilots. ROTAK is based out of Anchorage.
According to the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was received at the sheriff’s office just before 5 p.m. Mountain Time Zone. Officials with the Forest Service, who reported the accident happened at about 3:30 p.m., were already involved in rescue efforts and lifesaving measures when local search and rescue personnel arrived on the scene of the crash. Both pilots were transported to a nearby hospital, where they died from their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Ely Woods, General Manager of ROTAK Helicopter Services, made a statement saying, “We are devastated by this incredible loss. Tommy and Jared represented the absolute best our country has to offer. Our hearts go out to their families, friends and loved ones. We are grateful for the first responders and volunteers assisting in the response, and will provide more information at the appropriate time.”
ROTAK has been working with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Forest Service during an investigation of the crash. All ROTAK helicopters were grounded following the crash until further notice.
Hayes and Bird were assisting firefighters fighting the Moose Fire, located about 5 miles southwest of North Fork near Salmon inside the Salmon-Challis National Forest. As of July 21, the fire had burned 23,620 acres, and the cause of the fire had not yet been determined. It started July 17, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork. The Forest Service reported helicopters had been used last week on the fire to support ground firefighting resources with water bucket drops.
Gov. Brad Little ordered U.S. and state of Idaho flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hayes and Bird. The flags flown over the Capitol Building in honor of the two men will be presented to the families.
Becky Hovey, Hayes’ mother, told KHQ News that Hayes has three children and a girlfriend in Post Falls, who has two children that he viewed as his own.
Hovey reported to KHQ that her son was a pilot for many years, serving in the Air Force, where he began as a mechanic and worked his way to pilot. She reported that he had plans to work for Life Flight. “He was a staunch military man, a true patriot, an upright hardworking person and citizen, and a perfectionist. We will miss him so badly, but he died doing what he loved,” Hovey told KHQ.
— Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday
McCall man’s car, not in park, ends up in North Fork
MCCALL — What looked to passersby like a deadly crash on Idaho Highway 55 with a white SUV submerged in the North Fork of the Payette River near Smiths Ferry turned out to be the expensive result of being distracted.
Jeff Skillern, 52, of McCall, was driving to Boise on July 16 when he pulled over to answer a phone call just south of the Rainbow Bridge.He got out of the car to answer the phone and realized he forgot to put the car in park as it rolled slowly over the embankment and into the river.
Skillern was the only occupant of the car and nobody was injured in the accident. The car was removed from the river five days later.
This is a life lesson to “slow down and don’t sweat the small stuff,” Skillern said.
When Skillern realized the car was moving toward the water, he instinctively grabbed at it to try and stop it, causing him to drop his phone and get pulled down the embankment toward the edge.
“Then I thought, ‘this is ridiculous Jeff, what are you doing? Let go,’” he recalled.
“I have such a new appreciation on life after this, I have never been so close to life and death,” he said.
— Max Silverson, The Star News, (McCall), Thursday