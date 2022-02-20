Former organizer of Portland Marathon indicted on charges of embezzlement

PORTLAND, Ore. — A grand jury has indicted the former organizer of the Portland Marathon on charges of embezzling more than $1 million from the nonprofit.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on Saturday that the jury’s indictment, which was issued Thursday, accuses Lester Smith of stealing to fund home remodeling projects, shopping sprees at high-end department stores and other luxuries between 2012 and 2018.
Smith, 80, has been charged with wire fraud and tax evasion. He led the Portland Marathon as the president and event director from 1982 to 2017. The race is now under new leadership.
Starting in 2012, Smith either directly or indirectly — through someone called “Person A” in the indictment — had funds transferred to his personal accounts, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors also said Smith used a check from the Portland Marathon’s accounts in 2015 to purchase a $60,000 Infiniti SUV under the organization’s name, then re-registered it under his wife’s name two years later.
Smith will make his first appearance in federal court March 10. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Tax evasion is punishable by up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.