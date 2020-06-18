A former Nez Perce County Courthouse bailiff pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in a plea deal Tuesday in Latah County District Court.
John S. Mainini Jr., 59, of Lewiston, was sentenced by 2nd District Judge John Judge in Latah County because of a conflict of interest since Mainini was a bailiff working for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office in the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Mainini received a withheld judgment.
Judge sentenced Mainini to three years of probation with 30 days of discretionary jail time, which would allow a probation officer assigned to Mainini to place him in jail without seeing a judge should he violate the terms of his probation.
Judge also sentenced Mainini to 100 hours of community service. Conditions of Mainini’s probation include completing and filing a truthful tax return for the 2015 tax year and filing timely and truthful tax returns every year he is on probation.
In the plea deal, Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler agreed to drop three felony charges in exchange for Mainini’s guilty plea to tax evasion. Tyler dropped perjury, offering a false instrument for record and computer crime charges in the deal. The deal, which was not binding on Judge, sought no jail time. The maximum penalty for tax evasion in Idaho is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.