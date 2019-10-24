ASOTIN — One of the candidates for Asotin City Council is a former mayor and councilor who decided to jump back into politics over concerns about the city’s fiscal conditions and “poor decisions” that have led to budget woes.
Steve Cowdrey said the city’s one-person police force, “inflated” water rates and a municipal court that is “financially wasteful” are a few of the issues that caught his attention.
His opponent, Eric Heier, is a political newcomer, who hopes to bring “new creative and collaborative solutions” to the table. The winner will be decided when ballots are counted Nov. 5.
“The most common complaint I hear from residents is about water rates and five years of significant increases,” Cowdrey said. “More yards are going brown or being rocked in. City residents pay outrageously high water rates to subsidize other areas of the budget that have little or nothing to do with water.”
According to Cowdrey, the city should annex into the Asotin County Public Utility District, which has been operating the system since 2006. If the city water system became part of the PUD, Cowdrey said, residents would pay less for the same water and have a professional government entity owning, managing and operating the system.
“It’s ridiculous for 1,200 people with 417 acre-feet of water right to overpay when they could join 20,000 people with 10,000 acre-feet of water right and get the same water, from a better agency, for one-third cheaper,” Cowdrey said.
If elected, Cowdrey said his first priority would be to invite the PUD to a town hall forum at a council meeting to discuss the issue.
Enhancing public safety is another key goal of the candidate. Cowdrey said the city’s police chief is doing an outstanding job, but having a one-person department is unsustainable over the long haul.
Cowdrey, who was mayor when the city started the police force, said all possible options to hire another officer need to be examined, along with possibly contracting with the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We can’t cut corners on public safety,” he said.
Cowdrey said his vision for the city is keeping the focus on what’s best for residents and providing the highest level of services for their “hard-earned tax dollars.”
“A lot is said about economic development to help Asotin with its budget problems,” Cowdrey said. “All commercially zoned property in the city limits is occupied and there is no room within the city for expansion. Restoring the marina would be nice, but aside from bringing in a few more customers for the Zip Trip, it’s not a solution for the city’s economic woes. The city does not collect revenue from sales tax like Clarkston does, plus there is already a boat launch at the east end of town that is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. More time and effort should be spent serving our residents.”
Heier said he doesn’t have any specific issues he’d like to address.
“I offer open-minded decisions, good business decisions and pledge to work for the city’s best interests,” he said.
Heier described Asotin as “an amazing community with endless possibilities” and said he’d be honored to serve on the council.
“As a husband and father of three and active volunteer for the Asotin Fire Department, my commitment to the safety and success of our community is very personal,” Heier said. “It’s everyone’s responsiblity to preserve our past and pursue our future.”
In a voter pamphlet, Heier said he supports the drive to increase economic development and improving public safety.
“I pledge to listen and continue to work with other individuals and organizations for positive change in our community,” he said.
Cowdrey said he has the knowledge and experience to serve on the council, combined with a 12-year “refreshing break” from the political scene.
“This gives me a balanced perspective to contribute to the city council team in finding solutions for the problems the city faces. Even in a small town, being on the council for too long can give a person tunnel vision. I didn’t fully realize this until I got away for a while.”
Ballots have been mailed to all registered voters in Asotin County and must be returned to the auditor’s office on or before Nov. 5.
Steve Cowdrey
Age: 55
Office seeking: Asotin City Council
Occupation: Clarkston High School civics teacher, served in U.S. Coast Guard
Family: Married to Suzy Cowdrey for 27 years; two sons, Douglas and Travis
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Oregon University in 1989, master’s degree from University of Idaho in 1995
Political experience: Asotin City Council (1995-2001), mayor (2001-2007)
How long living in the area: 27 years
Eric Heier
Age: 46
Office seeking: Asotin City Council
Occupation: Branch operations manager for industrial supply business
Family: Married with three children
Education: Some college
Political experience: None
How long living in the area: Six years