A former Lewiston High School employee pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child following an exchange of messages and photos with a student on the social media app Snapchat.

Filiotamaitai V. Church, 23, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement to Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Church appeared in court and in a low, quiet voice said “guilty” when Ramalingam asked how he pleaded. Church was represented by attorney Paul T. Clark.

