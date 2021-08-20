SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A former Lewiston woman was found dead at a Spirit Lake residence Monday, and her boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
Tina Swor, 56, who formerly lived in Lewiston, was found dead by Spirit Lake Police officers were called to do a welfare check by Swor’s friends and family.
A preliminary investigation by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office determined there was foul play, according to a news release. Authorities began searching for Swor’s longtime boyfriend, John D. Dalton, 55.
Dalton was arrested Wednesday evening at St. Maries and booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on a charge of murder, according to the news release.